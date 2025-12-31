Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in Bahamas swimsuit on New Year’s Eve

While the Ole Miss Rebels will be playing on New Year’s Day in the College Football Playoff, Landry Kiffin won’t be there rooting on dad’s former team and her college team. She’s instead enjoying the Bahamas and rocking her swimsuit.

Dad Lane caused quite the stir in Oxford, Mississippi, when he chose to leave for the LSU Tigers job at the end of November. Landry, too, made waves all season when it was announced that she was dating LSU linebacker Whit Weeks the week his team played Ole Miss, and then ditching games to watch her boyfriend play while rocking LSU gear.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin shows off odd leather, non-LSU fit on sidelines for bowl game vs. Houston

Landry Kiffin (right) | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Lane would return to Oxford for Landry’s big 21st birthday in December where she crushed her fit while posing with mom Layla Kiffin and sister Presley Kiffin.

While it remains to be seen if Landry transfers to LSU (which won’t be surprising), she took a trip to Bahamas that she’s been documenting that includes Weeks being there.

On New Year’s Eve, Landry took to TikTok to show off her baller view and head-turning swimsuit.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin upstaged by wife Layla, daughters Landry, Presley in Christmas fits

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

It’s unclear if dad or family joined them yet.

Whether or not he’s there, Lane may be trolling Ole Miss again for the CFP on New Year’s Day vs. the Georgia Bulldogs like he did during LSU’s bowl game.

Will Landry be openly rooting for the school she once as a huge game-day hit at?

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring