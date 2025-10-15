The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Whit Weeks stays LSU loyal with Ole Miss gf Landry Kiffin by his side off the field

The star Tigers linebacker shows off his weekend with the daughter of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin betrayed dad Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday to watch her boyfriend and star LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks play instead. He just posted some photos of their time together off the football field.

The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss head coach who also goes to college there caused a big stir when she and Weeks hard launched their relationship the week he was playing against Ole Miss.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks when they announced their relationship. / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

She’s also makes waves wearing an LSU shirt and a custom Weeks dress on game day, but she’d alter it before kick off and do an Ole Miss victory dance.

For this past weekend, Ole Miss was at home again playing the Washington Cougars, while LSU had a game in Baton Rouge against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The 20-year-old Landry drove the 5 hours and took brother Knox Kiffin, 16, who is a class of 2028 quarterback and took an official visit to the Tigers.

Landry was shown on TV at the game and dad Lane had an emotional reaction to see her rooting on another SEC school.

On Tuesday, Weeks posted on Instagram with the caption, “That’s life” leading with some football photos, but also had some with Landry.

Landry and Whit
Whit Weeks/Instagram
Landry and Whit
Whit Weeks/Instagram

With Ole Miss in a top 10 matchup at the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Landry couldn’t possibly betray dad and miss that one, can she?

Landry and Lane
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

