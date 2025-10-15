Whit Weeks stays LSU loyal with Ole Miss gf Landry Kiffin by his side off the field
Landry Kiffin betrayed dad Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday to watch her boyfriend and star LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks play instead. He just posted some photos of their time together off the football field.
The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss head coach who also goes to college there caused a big stir when she and Weeks hard launched their relationship the week he was playing against Ole Miss.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin reveals LSU game-day fit betraying dad Lane and Ole Miss
She’s also makes waves wearing an LSU shirt and a custom Weeks dress on game day, but she’d alter it before kick off and do an Ole Miss victory dance.
For this past weekend, Ole Miss was at home again playing the Washington Cougars, while LSU had a game in Baton Rouge against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The 20-year-old Landry drove the 5 hours and took brother Knox Kiffin, 16, who is a class of 2028 quarterback and took an official visit to the Tigers.
Landry was shown on TV at the game and dad Lane had an emotional reaction to see her rooting on another SEC school.
On Tuesday, Weeks posted on Instagram with the caption, “That’s life” leading with some football photos, but also had some with Landry.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry posts first Whit Weeks couple photo since Ole Miss win
With Ole Miss in a top 10 matchup at the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Landry couldn’t possibly betray dad and miss that one, can she?
