Lane Kiffin shows off odd leather, non-LSU fit on sidelines for bowl game vs. Houston

Lane Kiffin wasn’t coaching the LSU Tigers in their bowl game on Saturday night, but he was there on the sidelines while wearing a non-LSU fit.

The 50-year-old coach took the LSU job at the end of November and left his former team the Ole Miss Rebels out in the cold for the College Football Playoff.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

In the meantime, the coach had an obnoxious post while Ole Miss played in the CFP opener, and then posted a shocking and strange diss of his former team before LSU played tonight.

RELATED: $91M LSU coach Lane Kiffin refuses to pay for 10-cent grocery bags

He also showed off the private jet he took on the way to the Texas Bowl vs. the Houston Cougars with an LSU flag.

He seemed fired up about it being game day and rooting on LSU.

He then posted from the game sporting no team gear and a leather jacket and jeans fit.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry takes shot at angry Ole Miss fans as dad greeted at LSU

It’s an odd choice for a game-day look from the team’s future coach.

Here’s another look at him:

Head Coach 🤝 AD pic.twitter.com/dlB3HsBZ0t — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 28, 2025

It’s possible he didn’t want to take away from the current staff coaching the game, but he certainly knows how to cause a stir with his posts.

Kiffin has already made waves recruiting to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and no doubt can’t wait to get on the sideline in full Tigers gear and try to turn around the program like he did at Ole Miss.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring