Landry Kiffin, rarely-seen sister Presley, mom Layla wear eye-catching fits with Lane

Landry Kiffin turned 21 years old and celebrated her big birthday with dad Lane Kiffin, mom Layla Kiffin, sister Presley Kiffin, brother Knox Kiffin, boyfriend Whit Weeks, among other friends and family. Dad posted an amazing picture of them all together rocking their fits.

Landry’s birthday fell shortly after dad broke the hearts of Ole Miss Rebels fans to coach the LSU Tigers in a decision he officially announced on November 30. Shortly after for the first press conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, his daughter Landry and reconciled wife Layla stood out in their bold fits.

Following the presser, Landry jetted off to New York City for a romantic trip with the LSU linebacker Weeks where she posted a head-turning hot-tub selfie, and a daring fancy red dress for an expensive date day.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's rarely-seen daughter Presley hints dad was back in Ole Miss for Landry

Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Upon returning, she showed off an early birthday surprise Weeks gave her. Then it was time for the main event on Friday night with the Kiffins all there. Make no mistake, Landry won the day in her eye-catching white dress.

Landry Kiffin/Isntagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's wife Layla wears eye-catching furry white fit on NYC trip without him

And then with Weeks, whom she controversially hard launched her relationship with the week LSU played dad’s Ole Miss.

Landry Kiffin/Instagram

It was this photo with everyone together including Presley (standing next to Landry on the right), who is rarely seen with the rest of the Kiffin bunch as she’s a freshman and USC Trojans volleyball player, that stole the show.

Presley was seen with mom and dad for Landry’s big birthday last year in NYC.

This is the first time we’ve seen them all together since Lane took the LSU job, though.

Happy birthday to Landry Kiffin.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring