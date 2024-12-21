Lane Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla slays beside daughter Landry in black sequin dress
Layla Kiffin has joined daughter Landry and Presley in New York City and is slaying her fits just as much as them.
The ex-wife of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and their girls are in NYC for an extension of Landry’s epic 20th birthday where she’s been on a super shopping spree that dad had to zing her for on social media. While there, Landry and her sister Presley, 18, heated up the streets in the cold with their flashy winter fits, but then mom outshined them both in front of the Louis Vuitton Hotel.
The 50-year-old Layla has been hanging more in public with Lane, and he’s been sharing her posts on social media like her Christmas vacation photo that has fueled rumors the two are reconciling.
While still in NYC, Landry did another one of her TikTok dance video with just her mom this time with both slaying stunning fits. She appropriately captioned it, “momma.”
They both look like they are ready for a night on the town with Landry in the sparkly dress and Layla in the black sequin dress. That look will definitely get Lane’s attention.
Lane and Layla were married for 12 years before divorcing in 2016. They have daughters Landry and Presley, and son Knox, 16.
This trip may not have happened this week had the Rebels made the College Football Playoff, but they were on the outside looking in and don’t play until the Gator Bowl on January 1.
It’s great to see the Kiffin girls at least getting a win in December.
