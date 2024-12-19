Lane Kiffin's daughters Landry, Presley heat up NYC streets in flashy winter fits
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels may have missed the College Football Playoff, but at least he has time to hang out with both his daughters in a New York City trip.
The coach and his wife Layla Kiffin celebrated daughter Landry Kiffin’s 20th birthday where she slayed an extremely low-cut fit. Now, he took her on the NYC trip she wanted with an epic shopping spree that included a fancy fur coat look and even had dad zinging her spending habits on his social media.
Now, 18-year-old daughter Presley has joined her sister after she recently showed off her USC volleyball uniform and took photos with mom at the Coliseum in Trojans gear.
Landry looks like she bought a lot more clothes with that huge jacket and leopard-print hat, while Presley is rocking the scarf look — it’s much colder in New York right now than in Southern California.
While Landry lives with dad and goes to Ole Miss, Presley lives with mom and brother Knox in California and goes to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana.
Presley has attended a few of dad’s Ole Miss games this season, but will also be rooting for his old team next season.
It’s geat to see the Kiffin girls together in a rare social media post of the two.
