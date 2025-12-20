LSU coach Lane Kiffin posts obnoxious Ole Miss message before CFP game vs. Tulane

Lane Kiffin lives in his own reality.

The Ole Miss pariah turned LSU savior, to the tune of $91 million, has already begun his revisionist history of somehow being the victim in the entire saga that enraptured the entire college football landscape until the 50-year-old hot yoga zen master snuck off to Baton Rouge on a private plane, serenaded by Rebels fans with plenty of f-bombs and other unseemly chants.

Mississippi State fans hold signs referencing Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s potential departure during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But contrary to that revisionist history, Mississippi police called him out that Kiffin was never run off the road.

Dec. 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

As the troll king builds his new empire in Louisiana, his former team starts their College Football Playoff run in the opening game against Tulane, and Kiffin naturally had to try to steal the headlines a couple of hours before kickoff, trying to squash the feud that has gone all the way up to the governors' mansions of both states who battled for the services of Kiffin.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It[']s not the hunger games guys," Kiffin wrote. "Let’s both cheer for each other all year long except when we play each other."

To add insult to injury for Ole Miss fans, who still feel very much betrayed, Kiffin added the peace and Mississippi state flag emojis with LSU and Ole Miss football hashtags.

Its not the hunger games guys. Let’s both cheer for each other all year long except when we play each other. ☮️ 🇹🇹@LSUfootball @OleMissFB https://t.co/ZKpCzRAqys pic.twitter.com/TvZqFrgFZn — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 20, 2025

The background and continued fallout between LSU and Ole Miss

Governor Jeff Landry feels especially hypocritical, given his complete 180, going from being outraged that LSU had to pay Brian Kelly's entire $54 million buyout to getting in line to sign Kiffin to that $91 million deal, 80% of which is fully guaranteed to almost $73 million. Mississippi governor Tate Reeves is naturally sticking up for his voters.

It has also still been ugly since Kiffin left Oxford, to the point where it was being reported this week that Ole Miss starting QB Trinidad Chambliss might not even play for the Rebels during the CFP, but instead enter the transfer portal, with LSU being the name mentioned the most. In fact, Lane's teenage son, Knox, wrote "future Tiger" in the comments on his recent IG post.

Knox Kiffin with an interesting comment on Trinadad Chambliss’ most recent IG post. pic.twitter.com/llOq1eFGw1 — Preston Guy (@PGuy77) December 18, 2025

Some of Kiffin's LSU staff has returned to Ole Miss for the CFP, most notably offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr.

It'll be interesting to see if Ole Miss can make a Cinderella in the playoffs, where LSU will hilariously pay Kiffin like he's still coaching the Rebels.

So then do we root for them or not?

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

