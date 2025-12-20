LSU coach Lane Kiffin posts obnoxious Ole Miss message before CFP game vs. Tulane
Lane Kiffin lives in his own reality.
The Ole Miss pariah turned LSU savior, to the tune of $91 million, has already begun his revisionist history of somehow being the victim in the entire saga that enraptured the entire college football landscape until the 50-year-old hot yoga zen master snuck off to Baton Rouge on a private plane, serenaded by Rebels fans with plenty of f-bombs and other unseemly chants.
But contrary to that revisionist history, Mississippi police called him out that Kiffin was never run off the road.
As the troll king builds his new empire in Louisiana, his former team starts their College Football Playoff run in the opening game against Tulane, and Kiffin naturally had to try to steal the headlines a couple of hours before kickoff, trying to squash the feud that has gone all the way up to the governors' mansions of both states who battled for the services of Kiffin.
"It[']s not the hunger games guys," Kiffin wrote. "Let’s both cheer for each other all year long except when we play each other."
To add insult to injury for Ole Miss fans, who still feel very much betrayed, Kiffin added the peace and Mississippi state flag emojis with LSU and Ole Miss football hashtags.
The background and continued fallout between LSU and Ole Miss
Governor Jeff Landry feels especially hypocritical, given his complete 180, going from being outraged that LSU had to pay Brian Kelly's entire $54 million buyout to getting in line to sign Kiffin to that $91 million deal, 80% of which is fully guaranteed to almost $73 million. Mississippi governor Tate Reeves is naturally sticking up for his voters.
It has also still been ugly since Kiffin left Oxford, to the point where it was being reported this week that Ole Miss starting QB Trinidad Chambliss might not even play for the Rebels during the CFP, but instead enter the transfer portal, with LSU being the name mentioned the most. In fact, Lane's teenage son, Knox, wrote "future Tiger" in the comments on his recent IG post.
Some of Kiffin's LSU staff has returned to Ole Miss for the CFP, most notably offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr.
It'll be interesting to see if Ole Miss can make a Cinderella in the playoffs, where LSU will hilariously pay Kiffin like he's still coaching the Rebels.
So then do we root for them or not?
