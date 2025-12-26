$91M LSU coach Lane Kiffin refuses to pay for 10-cent grocery bags with petty protest

Lane Kiffin is going viral over the holidays and it has nothing to do with LSU Tigers football. This time it’s about his protest over 10-cent grocery bags in his daughter Landry Kiffin’s TikTok that has gone viral.

Drama always seems to follow Lane from his soap opera divorce with the Ole Miss Rebels, to his obnoxious post about his former team during their College Football Playoff game.

The coach is making $13 million annually on a 7-year. $91-million contract with LSU, as well as some insane perks built in.

Kiffin’s family was with him when he was introduced at LSU. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Lane is with his family for the holidays after he was seen back at Ole Miss for Landry’s 21st birthday, and then upstaged in the family holiday photo with his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin, Landry, and their other daughter Presley.

He’s always a good sport in Landry’s TikTok videos like her latest one saying her didn’t like his Christmas gift.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

It was her previous one, though, that’s causing all the controversy where the coach is seen with a basket full of groceries from the store that he took home with him from the self checkout after he refused to pay the 10-cent fee per bag.

Straight up CRAZY WORK by Lane Kiffin 😂🤦‍♂️



(video via @LandryKiffin Tik Tok) pic.twitter.com/mlNLobtLEi — SEC Unfiltered (@SECUnfiltered) December 26, 2025

Fans, of course, crushed him over this.

Of all the OUTRAGEOUS things Lane Kiffin has done in his career, this takes the cake.



“You have to pay for bags” says the man who just signed a contract worth $100M dollars 😂 https://t.co/2G43r3vrFH — Chris Phillips (@CPhilly19) December 26, 2025

No matter what Lane Kiffin does, he’s going to be scrutinized. It’s a pretty hilarious, yet petty moment from the coach who is always full of them.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

