$91M LSU coach Lane Kiffin refuses to pay for 10-cent grocery bags with petty protest

A video the coach’s daughter Landry posted on TikTok has gone viral, and social media is crushing him for it.
Matt Ryan|
Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium.
Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin is going viral over the holidays and it has nothing to do with LSU Tigers football. This time it’s about his protest over 10-cent grocery bags in his daughter Landry Kiffin’s TikTok that has gone viral.

Drama always seems to follow Lane from his soap opera divorce with the Ole Miss Rebels, to his obnoxious post about his former team during their College Football Playoff game.

The coach is making $13 million annually on a 7-year. $91-million contract with LSU, as well as some insane perks built in.

Kiffin famil
Kiffin’s family was with him when he was introduced at LSU. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring

Lane is with his family for the holidays after he was seen back at Ole Miss for Landry’s 21st birthday, and then upstaged in the family holiday photo with his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin, Landry, and their other daughter Presley.

He’s always a good sport in Landry’s TikTok videos like her latest one saying her didn’t like his Christmas gift.

Lane Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

It was her previous one, though, that’s causing all the controversy where the coach is seen with a basket full of groceries from the store that he took home with him from the self checkout after he refused to pay the 10-cent fee per bag.

Fans, of course, crushed him over this.

No matter what Lane Kiffin does, he’s going to be scrutinized. It’s a pretty hilarious, yet petty moment from the coach who is always full of them.

Lane Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

