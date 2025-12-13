Lane Kiffin's rarely-seen daughter Presley hints dad was back in Ole Miss for Landry

Lane Kiffin wasn’t supposed to be seen in Oxford, Mississippi, until the LSU Tigers play his former team the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, September 19, 2026. Did he sneakily return to celebrate daughter Landry Kiffin’s big 21st birthday? His other daughter Presley Kiffin certainly gave us a clue.

The 50-year-old coach broke the hearts of Ole Miss fans when he decided to bolt after six seasons and before the College Football Playoff for the LSU job. He left fans hurt and angry as he boarded a private jet out to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

RELATED: Landry Kiffin, rarely-seen sister Presley, mom Layla wear eye-catching fits with Lane

Lane Kiffin getting on the plane at the Oxford AirPort. 4 coaches in total. @cadesmith_3 @YancyPorter @MartySmithESPN pic.twitter.com/1uiXx4DWiC — Les Goh (@GohLes1) November 30, 2025

After seeing that you’d think he wouldn’t set foot back for a while as he might be in some sort of danger.

His daughter Landry, who for three seasons at Ole Miss has been dad’s No. 1 fan and was the reason he stayed in 2022, also raised eyebrows in Oxford when she hard launched her relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks the week he played her dad’s team. She also was seen at several LSU games over Ole Miss, rocking custom Tigers fits like her white-tiger look at Alabama. She also appeared with mom Layla and brother Knox at Lane’s LSU introduction as seen below.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry takes shot at angry Ole Miss fans as dad greeted at LSU

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Kiffins including Presley, whose USC Trojans volleyball season is over, celebrated Landry’s birthday on Friday night. On Saturday, Lane posted this picture of them all there.

Here’s where it gets interesting. 18-year-old Presley posted in her same dress above on TikTok, but she wrote, “aussie in oxford” on the post.

Presley Kiffin/TikTok

Did Lane Kiffin and family head back to Oxford to celebrate with Landry? That would be quite bold, but nothing with Lane should be surprising.

Landry also talked about being at “my house” in this TikTok video for her early birthday surprise Weeks gave her on Thursday.

It’s all pointing to a Lane Kiffin return to Oxford a lot earlier than we expected.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring