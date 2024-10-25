Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows Ole Miss pride in mirror selfie
Landry Kiffin has been a bright spot for dad Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this season.
The 19-year-old sophomore at the school has been the team’s No. 1 fan, shining in a blue cocktail dress at a game, as well as a stunning blue crop top fit. Despite the team already losing two games, Landry made sure dad had a sweet special gift for his 100th win. After all, she’s a main reason he stayed to coach at the school.
With a big game against the Oklahoma Sooners in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday, Landry posted a Rebels pride mirror selfie.
It also helps if you’re the coach’s daughter and you get gear sent to you, but she still rocks the heck out of it. She’s also got the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority book in the background. Hopefully, some school books are around as well.
Kiffin’s other daughter Presley is headed to play volleyball at USC and his son Knox is an aspiring high school quarterback for the 2028 class. All three children are from Kiffin’s ex, Layla Kiffin. Lane now is dating Sally Rychlak, who graduated from Ole Miss in 2019.
Landry hopes she has a lot to cheer about on Saturday. She’s got the team spirit going at least on Friday.
