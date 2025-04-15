Lane Kiffin reacts to daughter Landry’s glammed-up photo shoot
Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry dropped some professional modeling photos that certainly made dad proud.
The oldest child of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach at 20, Landry also goes to school at the University of Mississippi. Her fit game caught media attention and went viral this past football season like her polka-dot cocktail game-day dress, and her school-pride mirror selfie, and her custom Rebels jean jacket while posing with dad.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley rocks dramatic new hairstyle at Coachella
Landry also made headlines for her insane shopping spree on her birthday in New York City and making fun of herself with Lane in a TikTok video with his Amex card, as well as crushing dad in pilates class in her workout fit, and having a dance-off with her younger sister and USC Trojans-bound volleyball player Presley.
Now, she had a professional photo shoot with some stunning photos. See them below.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin outshines Theo Von, dad Lane, bro Knox in perfect Oxford spring fit
Proud dad Lane reposted the main photo and dropped a single ❤️ emoji.
Landry is a sophomore and studying real estate, but she definitely has a future in modeling should she choose.
Dad is also proud of Presley’s recent big USC accomplishment, and son Knox, 16, and his quarterback skills as he hinted at recruiting him to play at Ole Miss.
But it was all about Landry on Tuesday as she grabbed the Kiffin headlines with her photos and dad’s reaction.