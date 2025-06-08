The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's USC-bound daughter Presley shares prom fit recreating childhood photo

The recent high school graduate and future Trojans volleyball player shares an amazing picture from her senior prom.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is interviewed after the game while holding the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is interviewed after the game while holding the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin’s youngest daughter just graduated from high school in California and is bound for dad’s old school at the University of Southern California in the 2025 class for USC Trojans volleyball.

Presley, 18, decided to stay close to home despite mom Layla Kiffin — who Lane has reconciled with — and brother Knox joining dad and sister Landry in Oxford, Mississippi.

Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Lane, Landry, and Knox all flew out to see Presley graduate at Mater Dei High School. Before the big day, Lane posted an epic photo with Landry from LAX, which is the site, ironically, USC infamously fired him at in 2013. Lane would post a photo with his graduate daughter and her friend while wearing his favorite Ole Miss blazer, and well as made a grad-day TikTok with Landry and Knox in a cameo appearance.

Presley loves to dance on TikTok like this one with her friends, and rock fits like her Coachella look with a dramatic new hairdo. She combined both for her senior prom in a recent video she shared dancing in her dress.

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin/TikTok
Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin/TikTok

She also shared an amazing recreate with her prom date in the same pose they did together 13 years ago.

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin/Instagram

Amazing.

Congrats to Presley Kiffin on graduating high school and best of luck to the future Trojan — we will be following her journey.

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin/Instagram

