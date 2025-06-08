Lane Kiffin’s USC-bound daughter Presley shares prom fit recreating childhood photo
Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin’s youngest daughter just graduated from high school in California and is bound for dad’s old school at the University of Southern California in the 2025 class for USC Trojans volleyball.
Presley, 18, decided to stay close to home despite mom Layla Kiffin — who Lane has reconciled with — and brother Knox joining dad and sister Landry in Oxford, Mississippi.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin chooses Taylor Swift walk-up song that fits Ole Miss HC’s trolling ways
Lane, Landry, and Knox all flew out to see Presley graduate at Mater Dei High School. Before the big day, Lane posted an epic photo with Landry from LAX, which is the site, ironically, USC infamously fired him at in 2013. Lane would post a photo with his graduate daughter and her friend while wearing his favorite Ole Miss blazer, and well as made a grad-day TikTok with Landry and Knox in a cameo appearance.
Presley loves to dance on TikTok like this one with her friends, and rock fits like her Coachella look with a dramatic new hairdo. She combined both for her senior prom in a recent video she shared dancing in her dress.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry crushes dad, Ole Miss football players in pilates class
She also shared an amazing recreate with her prom date in the same pose they did together 13 years ago.
Amazing.
Congrats to Presley Kiffin on graduating high school and best of luck to the future Trojan — we will be following her journey.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic
Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro
Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii
Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby
Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together