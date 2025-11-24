Landry Kiffin tries to deflect dad Lane’s LSU drama with awkward Whit Weeks TikTok
It’s a big week for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels not only because it’s the Egg Bowl on Friday vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but it’s supposed to be decision week for whether or not the head coach will stay in Mississippi or accept a job offer from either the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators. His daughter, Landry, meanwhile continues to make LSU TikToks — this time an awkward one with her star linebacker boyfriend Whit Weeks’ sister.
The coaching decision has had more plot twists than a soap opera. It was reported LSU is making a $90 million offer to the coach and $25 million or more in annual roster cash.
His family, meanwhile, has fueled the drama like his son Knox wearing LSU gear before his Oxford High playoff football game on Friday in a post on his Instagram that he’d delete about an hour later.
20-year-old Landry, meanwhile, has raised eyebrows all season when she hard launched her relationship with Weeks the week he and LSU played Ole Miss. She’s also been seen at games instead of Ole Miss ones like where she rocked a white-tiger fit at Alabama. And even more reason for Rebels fans to be concerned was the fact she was spotted at an LSU booster club meeting last week.
Landry also looks like she has good rapport with Week’s sister Kate Weeks (see above) where they made an awkward TikTok where Laundry was talking about how “hot” her brother is.
It’s not your average week for Ole Miss football. Buckle up, there’s bound to be a few more twists and turns, and Landry will likely play a role in that.
