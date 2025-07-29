The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James' $37M mansion is demolished in unreal before vs. after aerial images

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar tears down a baller mansion just so he can build an even baller one.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) laughs before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) laughs before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When you are worth $1.2 billion you can pretty much do what you want in the real estate market. But even with all that money tearing down a $37 million baller mansion just to rebuild it even more baller is crazy. That’s exactly what LeBron James and wife Savannah James are doing with their Beverly Hills property.

The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar opted into the final year of his Lakers contract for $52.6 million for the 2025-2026 season with some speculating he will not be with the team after next season. He even was just seen on a yacht in France with Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic’s agent fueling even more fire.

No doubt, he will keep roots in Los Angeles, though, as James has a lot of business interests in Los Angeles with his partner Maverick Carter (who was also on that yacht, by the way). He may settle in LA after his career.

Bronny, Savannah, Zhuri, Bryce, LeBron
The James family has lived together in LA. / Savannah James/Instagram

His son Bronny James, 20, also plays for the Lakers and lives with mom and dad at their other $23 million LA property in Brentwood. LeBron also has a sick $10 million masterpiece of a mansion in Ohio.

Back to the $37 million, 2.5-acre property he purchased in 2020 and now demolished. Here’s an aerial look at the before-and-after of the house being there.

When it’s all done it may stand out like the Getty Museum in LA. No doubt it will be fit for a King James with his Queen Savannah.

LeBron James, Savannah James
Savannah James/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

