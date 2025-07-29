LeBron James' wife Savannah shares out-of-shape physique yelled at by trainer
It must be annoying to have a spouse who is always in ridiculously good shape.
Now imagine if that spouse was LeBron James, widely considered the most finely-tuned professional athlete of his generation, if not ever, even having to finally debunk the urban legend that he spends over $1 million on his body annually.
The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers icon has been bragging on his social media handles about the training regimen to get his body back to peek form for his upcoming, insane 23rd season in the NBA.
His wife, Savannah James, 38, while still wowing in stunning sheer black-lace dresses in the French Riviera, is more like the rest of us, paying for her globetrotting partying ways by sharing her out-of-shape physique.
"Take a month off, get cursed out," Mrs. James wrote on her Instagram Stories with a shout out to her pilates instructor, who then literally yelled at the mom of Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.
We all can relate to the struggle bus after taking it easy with summer vacations and too much time by the pool and at the beach.
As far as her husband, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and four-time champion kept it real about his $1 million annual-looking jacked appearance.
"Listen, I do take care of my body," James said at the time in March. "But I have no idea where the amount of money came from, but I do invest in my body for sure. Trying to do a little bit of this, little bit of that. Obviously, a lot of soft tissue work, a lot of massages, a lot of hyperbaric chambers, ice tubs, ice baths. Whatever I can do to continue playing at this level, man, I'm gonna continue to do while I'm playing."
That apparently now includes golf too, showing off his recovery for his new, very on-point, middle-aged man addiction.
