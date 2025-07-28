LeBron James hanging on yacht with Nikola Jokic’s agent raises eyebrows
LeBron James has been at the center of a lot of offseason chatter. His latest yacht day with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic’s agent certainly raised some eyebrows.
James’ summer started early with the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves and a knee injury that he’s since recovered from, and recovered well enough to show off his golf swing in Ohio while wearing an interesting hat, as well as dance his behind off at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico while getting rowdy with rival Draymond Green.
After opting into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-2026 season lots of rumors were swirling James and the Lakers may be nearing a breakup, especially after meetings took place with new star Luka Doncic and the team leadership without him.
LeBron hasn’t seem phased by any of it, heading onto a yacht for another sports endeavor where he hugged Tom Brady, and then a beach party in St. Tropez, France, with wife Savannah where she crushed him in a stunning dress.
Speaking of St. Tropez, James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter were spotted with Jokic’s agent Misko Raznatovic on yet another yacht. Raznatovic would tag both them in a picture and write, “The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026!”
Is James talking to him about teaming up with Jokic in Denver in 2026 to form another superteam?
Let the speculation run rampant all over social media as LeBron readies for his 23 season in the league.
