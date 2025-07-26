Savannah James’ black-lace dress on LeBron date night in France raises eyebrows
LeBron James epic offseason continued. This time he was in St. Tropez, France, but his wife Savannah James totally upstaged him with her unreal fit.
The 40-year-old James has had an interesting few months since the season ended and he opted into the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers as there’s been drama with the team spurring around Luka Doncic and the future.
After recovering from the knee injury in the playoffs, LeBron hit the golf course in Ohio where he showed off a viral swing and an interesting hat.
RELATED: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with dramatic new hairdo
He also jetted off to Puerto Rico where he was spotted dancing like crazy at a Bad Bunny concert while also getting rowdy with rival Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.
From there he was on a superyacht in Monaco for a new sports venture where he gave NFL great Tom Brady a hug.
RELATED: LeBron James seemingly continues Drake beef in new Tyler the Creator video
The summer of LeBron continued as his beef with Drake has reached the next level — He and his wife were on video singing Kendrick Lamar’s hit “Not Like Us” while on vacation.
Speaking of vacation with his wife, the were spotted on the French Riveria where Savannah crushed him in a black-lace, tiger queen look that certainly raised eyebrows.
Savannah is always the fashion queen with her stunning looks, but this one may take the cake. Even LeBron’s face looks shocked.
It was definitely a picture-worthy moment with LeBron and his wife.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip