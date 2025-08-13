The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James’ wife Savannah, 10-year-old daughter do epic duo dance at home

The wife and daughter of the Lakers superstar show off their moves in a video that has LeBron dropping lots of emojis.

Matt Ryan

USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.
USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While LeBron James has been having his moments lately with his sons Bronny and Bryce, his daughter Zhuri and wife Savannah just dropped another adorable mother-daughter memory.

The 40-year-old LeBron has had a crazy Los Angeles Lakers offseason including being on a yacht in Monaco with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic’s agent, and dancing at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico.

He’s also been spending time with family like a trip to Hawaii that included Bronny’s girlfriend Parker Whitfield, and then a vacation to France with Savannah where they dissed the rapper Drake together while on the beach. He also got emotional for a Sunday golf bonding day with Bronny, 20, and then got giddy over “twin” 18-year-old Bryce’s return from Arizona as he prepares for his first year of college.

Bronny, Savannah, Zhuri, Bryce, LeBron
Bronny, Savannah, Zhuri, Bryce, LeBron / Savannah James/Instagram

His 10-year daughter Zhuri has been hanging with mom including in matching Chanel fits for Bronny’s Lakers Summer League game. Now, they did an adorable dance that Savannah said was “A lil Breezy Bowl practice.”

They must be getting ready to watch singer Chris Brown on his Breeze Bowl tour.

LeBron loved it: kingjames That’s and yall too 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍

The boys may have had their special moments, but they aren’t dancing like mom and her daughter.

Savannah James, Zhuri James
April McDaniel / Instagram

Matt Ryan
