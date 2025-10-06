LeBron James’ wife Savannah pens emotional note for son Bronny’s 21st birthday
Bronny James turned 21 on Monday, October 6. Mom Savannah James penned an emotional note for his big day with some amazing memories.
The son of LeBron James and Savannah is very close to his parents and siblings Bryce James, 18, and Zhuri James, 10. In fact, he just got matching tattoos with his parents and brother.
Bronny overcame cardiac arrest while at practice for the USC Trojans in 2023, which was caused by a congenial heart condition. He’s fine now and celebrating 21 while on the Los Angeles Lakers with his 40-year-old dad.
In fact, Bronny and the Lakers had a preseason game last night against the Golden State Warriors where he had 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. A proud dad reposted this dunk highlight on Bronny’s birthday:
Bronny’s girlfriend Parker Whitfield meanwhile posted, “my babe’s birthday today!!! xoxo💗💋 21!!” to which Bronny reposted it and replied, “Thank ya baby 😚.”
It was mom’s emotional post, though, that is truly a tear-jerker: ”My first born baby is 21 today 🥹 This could have gone go 1 of 2 ways…. 😌 But I’m so overly confident in the man you are that I have no tears. Just gratitude that I was chosen to watch you become the man you are today. I pray for you so much happiness, health, joy, growth, courage, inner peace and an abundance of love!! Happiest Birthday @bronny!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 I love you beyond measure 🙌🏾💞 #GiverOfStretchmarks Lol!”
She then shared pictures of Bronny from birth and others over his 21 years.
Happy birthday to Bronny James.
