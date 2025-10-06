The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James’ wife Savannah pens emotional note for son Bronny’s 21st birthday

She also shares some amazing memories of Bronny over the years in photos.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) takes the court against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) takes the court against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Bronny James turned 21 on Monday, October 6. Mom Savannah James penned an emotional note for his big day with some amazing memories.

The son of LeBron James and Savannah is very close to his parents and siblings Bryce James, 18, and Zhuri James, 10. In fact, he just got matching tattoos with his parents and brother.

RELATED: Bronny James celebrates gf Parker Whitfield’s 21st birthday with cake, cheesy line

Bronny overcame cardiac arrest while at practice for the USC Trojans in 2023, which was caused by a congenial heart condition. He’s fine now and celebrating 21 while on the Los Angeles Lakers with his 40-year-old dad.

In fact, Bronny and the Lakers had a preseason game last night against the Golden State Warriors where he had 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. A proud dad reposted this dunk highlight on Bronny’s birthday:

RELATED: LeBron James pens emotional Bronny note hanging with oldest son away from Lakers

Bronny’s girlfriend Parker Whitfield meanwhile posted, “my babe’s birthday today!!! xoxo💗💋 21!!” to which Bronny reposted it and replied, “Thank ya baby 😚.”

Parker Whitfield and Bronny James
Parker Whitfield/Instagram

It was mom’s emotional post, though, that is truly a tear-jerker: ”My first born baby is 21 today 🥹 This could have gone go 1 of 2 ways…. 😌 But I’m so overly confident in the man you are that I have no tears. Just gratitude that I was chosen to watch you become the man you are today. I pray for you so much happiness, health, joy, growth, courage, inner peace and an abundance of love!! Happiest Birthday @bronny!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 I love you beyond measure 🙌🏾💞 #GiverOfStretchmarks Lol!”

She then shared pictures of Bronny from birth and others over his 21 years.

Happy birthday to Bronny James.

Bronny, Savannah, Zhuri, Bryce, LeBron
Bronny, Savannah, Zhuri, Bryce, LeBron / Savannah James/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death

Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him

Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team

Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships