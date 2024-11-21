52-year-old Dwayne Johnson is insanely jacked in ‘Moana’ leaked photo
Dwayne Johnson has always been a larger-than-life persona. His latest jacked look from a role in the movie Moana doesn’t even look real, however.
The Rock as he’s known from for his WWE character is incredibly 52 years old now, but he’s clearly not slowing down in life or at the gym.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound plus giant of a man and former Miami Hurricanes football player is shooting the live-action movie version of the Disney classic. A leaked picture showed just how buff he looks and it doesn’t even look real.
He does play the demigod “Maui” in the movie after all, but he truly looks like some sort of god figure there.
Johnson played the voice of the character in the Disney animated version of the film back in 2016 and impressed audiences with his singing abilities and voice acting. He’s also slated to be back for Moana 2.
Johnson made a staggering $125 million last year. His body and personality are his strengths that pop out in his films. But in this one, he looks truly overly jacked.
It will be interesting to see more of his look from the film, but Johnson certainly stands out here.
