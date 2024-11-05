Lindsey Vonn levels up in skintight two-piece, revealing post-surgery progress
Lindsey Vonn shared a video on Instagram on Monday, November 4 that had longtime fans of the skier cheering for her progress.
In the video, Vonn, 40, jumped onto a series of progressively higher platforms on one leg. She set the montage to the song “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson. Vonn, who had a knee replacement in July 2023, wore a flattering tan workout set and a smile that progressively bigger with each jump.
“It may seem insignificant, but I haven’t been able to jump on my right leg like that for many, many years,” she wrote in the caption. “Today I am SO much stronger than I was before! I literally had to take a moment and regroup… I got very emotional and I was so so happy. This is an incredible journey after surgery that I did not expect.”
Vonn’s Instagram followers were enthusiastic about the Olympian’s recovery and reached out to congratulate her. WNBA star Cameron Brink commented with several heart emojis: “❤❤️❤️.” One fan wrote how she was inspired by Vonn, sommenting, “So HAPPY for you!!! My right knee has been torturing me for years as well, and I’m having a big surgery in the spring on it and am incredibly hopeful after watching your progress! I’d be emotional too! 💪” Another viewer commented: “Because you’ve believed in yourself and put in an incredible amount of work to get here!! You can be proud of your accomplishment ❤️.”
As Vonn wrote in the caption, the video serves as “Just another reminder to NEVER GIVE UP on yourself!!”
