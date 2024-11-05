The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lindsey Vonn levels up in skintight two-piece, revealing post-surgery progress

Sophie Hessekiel

Olympian and alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.
Olympian and alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.

Lindsey Vonn shared a video on Instagram on Monday, November 4 that had longtime fans of the skier cheering for her progress.

In the video, Vonn, 40, jumped onto a series of progressively higher platforms on one leg. She set the montage to the song “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson. Vonn, who had a knee replacement in July 2023, wore a flattering tan workout set and a smile that progressively bigger with each jump.

“It may seem insignificant, but I haven’t been able to jump on my right leg like that for many, many years,” she wrote in the caption. “Today I am SO much stronger than I was before! I literally had to take a moment and regroup… I got very emotional and I was so so happy. This is an incredible journey after surgery that I did not expect.”

Vonn’s Instagram followers were enthusiastic about the Olympian’s recovery and reached out to congratulate her. WNBA star Cameron Brink commented with several heart emojis: “❤❤️❤️.” One fan wrote how she was inspired by Vonn, sommenting, “So HAPPY for you!!! My right knee has been torturing me for years as well, and I’m having a big surgery in the spring on it and am incredibly hopeful after watching your progress! I’d be emotional too! 💪” Another viewer commented: “Because you’ve believed in yourself and put in an incredible amount of work to get here!! You can be proud of your accomplishment ❤️.”

As Vonn wrote in the caption, the video serves as “Just another reminder to NEVER GIVE UP on yourself!!”

