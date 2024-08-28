The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's perfect reaction to Pirates blowing Paul Skenes' win

The viral gymnast couldn’t believe Pittsburgh blew her boyfriend’s 10-3 lead, and she let the world know about it.

Social media celebrity and Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn at a Pittsburgh Pirates game.
Social media celebrity and Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn at a Pittsburgh Pirates game. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

When Livvy Dunne isn’t busy entrancing fans with stunning back to school photos for LSU, or training hard for her final year of gymnastics for the Tigers, or blowing up social media with bombshell selfies, she’s cheering on her boyfriend.

If you didn’t already know, Dunne is dating Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation pitcher Paul Skenes, where the two met at LSU. The couple have been inseperable ever since. Dunne has been an avid supporter of Skenes with her adorable one-liners and even recently dressed up as him at Fanatics Fest NYC, although the creepy mustache was a bit much.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
May 11, 2024: Paul Skenes poses with his girlfriend Livvy Dunne after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Even if Dunne, 22, had came in as a Pirates reliever herself, it would’ve been hard to lose the lead Skenes and Pittsburgh built on Wednesday. With a 10-3 advantage, it looked like Skenes was well on his way to his ninth MLB win. But then just four inning later, the Pirates bullpen melted down, giving up 11 runs — 6 in the top of the ninth inning alone. Chicago went on to win the game, 14-10.

After watching Skenes pitch five solid innings, allowing three runs — two earned — and still not getting the ‘W’, Dunne to took social media to vent her (and her boyfriend’s) frustration.

Yes, that’s a tough loss. Hopefully Skenes and the Pirates can recover next game, and Dunne is back to posting happy, viral content. And for Skenes, he's always winning with the social media A-lister as his No. 1 fan.

Livvy Dunne
Jun 17, 2024: Livvy Dunne on the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

