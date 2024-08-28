Livvy Dunne's perfect reaction to Pirates blowing Paul Skenes' win
When Livvy Dunne isn’t busy entrancing fans with stunning back to school photos for LSU, or training hard for her final year of gymnastics for the Tigers, or blowing up social media with bombshell selfies, she’s cheering on her boyfriend.
If you didn’t already know, Dunne is dating Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation pitcher Paul Skenes, where the two met at LSU. The couple have been inseperable ever since. Dunne has been an avid supporter of Skenes with her adorable one-liners and even recently dressed up as him at Fanatics Fest NYC, although the creepy mustache was a bit much.
Even if Dunne, 22, had came in as a Pirates reliever herself, it would’ve been hard to lose the lead Skenes and Pittsburgh built on Wednesday. With a 10-3 advantage, it looked like Skenes was well on his way to his ninth MLB win. But then just four inning later, the Pirates bullpen melted down, giving up 11 runs — 6 in the top of the ninth inning alone. Chicago went on to win the game, 14-10.
After watching Skenes pitch five solid innings, allowing three runs — two earned — and still not getting the ‘W’, Dunne to took social media to vent her (and her boyfriend’s) frustration.
Yes, that’s a tough loss. Hopefully Skenes and the Pirates can recover next game, and Dunne is back to posting happy, viral content. And for Skenes, he's always winning with the social media A-lister as his No. 1 fan.
