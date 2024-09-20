The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne reveals Paul Skenes’ unreal extravagant boyfriend flex

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher is willing to go to extremes to spend time with the superstar LSU gymnast.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field.
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes is willing to go above and beyond to spend time with Livvy Dunne — even if that means going to extremes.

In an episode of Flau’jae Johnson’s “Best of Both Worlds” podcast, the two LSU athletes chatted about their lush lifestyles. Superstar gymnast Dunne revealed that this past summer marked the first time she ever flew in a private jet. She shared that in July, she took one with the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher to the MLB All-Star game in Arlington, Texas.

Since then, this has become a habit, especially as Dunne is in her fifth and final season as an LSU gymnast.

“Being at school, I’m busy, and I don’t really have time to go on connecting flights and spend a whole day traveling,” says Dunne. “So Paul will sometimes provide an easier way of getting from point A to point B.” 

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes 2024
May 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn (right) after making his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. The Pirates won 10-8. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While Flau’jae seemed flabbergasted at the idea, the LSU Lady Tigers basketball star understood that Dunne’s schedule doesn’t allow for traditional methods of travel. Flau’jae’s schedule is also tight, given that she’s a student, a basketball player, and a rapper

But by the end of the conversation, the two come to a conclusion.

The moral of the story, as noted by both Dunne and Flau’jae, is simple. “If he wanted to, he would.”

Published
