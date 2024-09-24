Livvy Dunne has pouty face in makeup-free selfie after LSU practice
Livvy Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team are gearing up for a national title defense and everyone is already back on the mats putting in the work in the gym.
After their annual retreat to Gulf Shores, Alabama to build team chemistry, the Tigers returned to Baton Rouge and their workout routine is whipping everyone into shape.
Livvy has made a habit of sharing exhausted photos after practice, and Tuesday was her latest entry into the scrap book.
LOOK: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings
Tuesday's practice left Livvy showing off a pouty face as she moved on to the next part of her always busy day.
But first, Livvy found some time to relax by the pool in a yellow bikini after going through the vigorous practice session.
Last season, she was a part of the LSU women's gymnastics team which won its first national championship in program history.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Now, Livvy and company have their eyes on a repeat in her final year of college eligibility.
