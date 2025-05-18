Livvy Dunne flexes Pirates fit for Paul Skenes’ matchup at Phillies
Livvy Dunne’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover celebration in New York is over, and she took her talents to Philly to take on the Philadelphia Phillies fans while watching boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch Sunday for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The former LSU gymnast finished up her fifth and final year with the Lady Tigers and went out with fireworks in her “officially retired” dress. From there, she wowed in Louisivulle Kentucky in competing pink dresses with sister Julz for the Kentucky Oaks, followed by her black-and-white showstopper for the Kentucky Derby.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's sister Julz hilariously recreates the SI Swimsuit model's cover shoot
After that, she headed to NYC to watch Skenes pitch vs. the New York Mets where she had an epic photo with other SI Swimsuit models, and then upstaged her bikini shots with her provocative launch party dress that she also wore in a side-by-side stunner with Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles.
After a fun time in The Big Apple, it was off to the City of Brotherly Love for the 22 year old, who braved the Phillies faithful to watch Skenes try and improve upon his 3-4 record entering Sunday’s game. She said, “helloooo philly” while dropping a sleeveless top, jeans, and Pirates hat fit.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off ‘busy gal’ fit on jam-packed NYC adventures
Win or lose on the mound, Skenes is already winning in life with Livvy.
Dunne, meanwhile, isn’t competing anymore as a gymnast — she’s just crushing in other ways.
