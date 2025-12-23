Livvy Dunne rocks elite fur coat with LSU touch for head-turning holiday look

Livvy Dunne is back on the East Coast enjoying the holidays. Her latest fit perfectly exemplifies how far she’s come in life.

The 23-year-old influencer and former LSU gymnast is back home in New Jersey for the holidays where she’s from and close to where she and boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, bought an apartment recently in New York City.

She’s already in the holiday spirit rocking a head-turning Snoopy skirt fit, then doing a gymnastics move in the snow where her dog Roux stole the show in an amazing video.

Dunne and Skenes were also just seen at the New Jersey Devils game where she upstaged Tate McRae’s appearance with her fire-red fit.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Now, Dunne posted a picture by the Christmas tree where she rocked an elite fur coat while showing off her love for LSU at the same time.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

From student-athlete to riches

Dunne spent five years at LSU as a gymnast, winning a national championship in 2024. She’s built up quite the brand empire since and earned an estimated $4M+ in NIL money while there. Now, she still goes to sporting events to root on the school like at the College World Series where she was giving out shots.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She also gave her thoughts on the football team hiring Lane Kiffin.

What stands out about her fit this time, though, is how she came from a college girl at LSU to now cheering for LSU while rocking such a fine fur coat.

She’s also taking private jets with Skenes all over. It’s an amazing story in this social media age.

Paul Skenes/Instagram

