Livvy Dunne heats up holidays in head-turning skirt with Snoopy top while in NYC

Livvy Dunne heated up the holidays last year with her fits. She surprised this year in New York City with her fun look.

Dunne, 23, is enjoying life after college gymnastics at LSU, including lots of fun travel with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates superstar pitcher Paul Skenes. They were seen in Hawaii where she did an insane backflip off a boat, and then were just seen at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where she turned heads in some jean shorts while crushing beers at 8 am.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne drops major career move clue perfect for the ex-LSU gymnast

They also have been spending time at their two new properties with a house in Florida and an apartment in NYC. Skenes’ big Cy Young announcement was from their new beach home where they have a really cool MLB ballpark perk.

Back in the Big Apple, Dunne is ready for the holidays with a Snoopy sweater and then a head-turning skirt.

RELATED: Ex-LSU star Livvy Dunne has two words for Lane Kiffin’s controversial decision

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Crushing the holiday season is nothing new for Dunne as we saw her melt the snow in a shoestring tank top from home in New Jersey last year.

No doubt, this isn’t the last fit slay the model and influencer has in store for us with Christmas coming next week and New Year’s a week after that. The question is where will she and Skenes be?

Dunne jetting off with Skenes | Paul Skenes/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring