Ex-LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne pulls off insane move in snow despite giant dog's crash

Livvy Dunne is enjoying some holiday fun and weather in the tri-state area where she’s from. While doing a gymnastics move in the snow, she had an incredible moment involving her dog Roux that even shocked her.

The 23-year-old former LSU gymnast has had quite the year after finishing her fifth and final season of eligibility with the team. We saw her rocking Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoots, crushing fashion weeks in head-turning fits, attending boyfriend Paul Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games and upstaging his big Cy Young night in her black dress, and recently rocking the jean shorts while crushing a beer at 8 am at Disney World, followed by a cocktail with Skenes as seen below.

She also was in Hawaii with Skenes where she did a crazy gymnastics move off the side of a boat.

Speaking of her gymnastics moves, she tried one in the snow with a handstand.

But then, as she said, “what are the odds” her beloved Roux came flying through her arms like it was a staged event for a professional sports halftime show.

She couldn’t help but laugh at what just occurred.

There’s never a dull moment with Dunne, and with the holidays here no doubt she’ll be sharing more to her millions of social media followers.

