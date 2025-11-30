Ex-LSU star Livvy Dunne has two words for Lane Kiffin’s controversial decision
Lane Kiffin is leaving the Ole Miss Rebels and heading to the LSU Tigers. One famous alumna in Livvy Dunne is certainly excited about it.
Kiffin made the announcement on Sunday, leaving Ole Miss controversely as the school is about to be in the College Football Playoff.
The 23-year-old influencer Dunne was a member of the LSU Gymnastics team for five years, finishing her career last season. She won a national championship in 2024 with the squad and the SEC this past season where she recently went back to the school to receive her blinged-out ring.
She’s also dating former LSU national champion and current Pittsburgh Pirates Cy Young winner Paul Skenes.
They both have been seen at LSU football games with Dunne of course stunning in her game-day fits like in these tiger-print boots.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry parties in Nashville when dad’s LSU decision made
Now, she can cheer on Kiffin and attend games with his daughter Landry Kiffin who is dating star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks and is always a fit hit herself at games like her white-tiger look vs. Alabama.
Dunne took to Instagram to react to the news with a “geaux tigzz” message.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes LSU gymnastics move in bikini for Pirates pitcher’s wedding
It’s going to be interesting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, next season. Dunne will also have LSU social media competition from Lane, who loves to post.
No doubt we will see Dunne and Skenes at games next season in Death Valley rooting on Lane Kiffin.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash