Livvy Dunne outshines Tate McRae at NHL game in on-fire red fit with bf Paul Skenes

Livvy Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes had a date night at the New Jersey Devils game last night. Dunne of course stood out in her devilishly good fit.

The 23-year-old influencer and former LSU gymnast is back home in New Jersey for the holidays where she’s from. She also just bought an apartment with Skenes in New York City.

Dunne has gotten into the holiday spirit already with a head-turning Snoopy sweater fit, and doing gymnastics moves in the snow where dog Roux got involved in an awesome video.

Before that, she was seen traveling to Disney World with her Pittsburgh Pirates Cy Young Award winner man where she was crushing beers at 8 am in jeans shorts.

Now, she was supporting the home team Devils in her fire-red fit.

Dunne and Skenes were honored at the game by the team on the jumbo screen as well.

She even outshined Tater McRae who was in the building for Devils star Jack Hughes’ return, fueling dating rumors (see first related link above).

Dunne certainly knows how to stand out wherever she goes and amongst anyone else.

While she was rooting on Hughes and the Devils, too, she also pointed out a Dunne plays for the Buffalo Sabres in Josh Dunne.

There’s no relation between the two that just share a last name.

