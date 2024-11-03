Livvy Dunne’s ex-teammate Elena Arenas’ super naughty ‘Gossip Girl’ fit
Elena Arenas wasn’t holding back anything with her Halloween fits.
The former LSU gymnast and Livvy Dunne teammate showed off a stunning skeleton leotard look that would make even Dunne jealous.
The 23-year-old, who retired from gymnastics after winning a national title and graduating, then one-upped even that look with a super naughty play on the popular show Gossip Girl. Arenas posed in a super short plaid miniskirt and unbuttoned shirt exposing her bra with a tie around her neck.
Wowza. That fit easily earns an A+.
“Gossip Girl” was a popular show from 2007-2012 that ran six seasons. It followed a set of wealthy teenagers through their scandalous lives as Manhattan’s elite. The show also set a lot of fashion trends that Arenas is obviously a fan of.
Arenas, who graduated in 2024 with a major in business, posted she was in the Upper East side of New York, hence going along with the theme of the show.
Between the skeleton outfit and the very naughty “Gossip Girl”, Arenas stole some of Dunne’s thunder — at least on Halloween.
