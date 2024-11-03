The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne’s ex-teammate Elena Arenas’ super naughty ‘Gossip Girl’ fit

The former LSU gymnast goes with a must-see steamy schoolgirl look inspired by the hit show.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers gymnast Elena Arenas is introduced against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU Tigers gymnast Elena Arenas is introduced against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Elena Arenas wasn’t holding back anything with her Halloween fits.

The former LSU gymnast and Livvy Dunne teammate showed off a stunning skeleton leotard look that would make even Dunne jealous.

The 23-year-old, who retired from gymnastics after winning a national title and graduating, then one-upped even that look with a super naughty play on the popular show Gossip Girl. Arenas posed in a super short plaid miniskirt and unbuttoned shirt exposing her bra with a tie around her neck.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s seductive superhero fit is here to save the day

Elena Arenas
Elena Arenas/Instagram
Elena Arenas
Elena Arenas/Instagram

Wowza. That fit easily earns an A+.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne 'busy' training without glamor for LSU's national title defense

“Gossip Girl” was a popular show from 2007-2012 that ran six seasons. It followed a set of wealthy teenagers through their scandalous lives as Manhattan’s elite. The show also set a lot of fashion trends that Arenas is obviously a fan of.

Arenas, who graduated in 2024 with a major in business, posted she was in the Upper East side of New York, hence going along with the theme of the show.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s seductive superhero fit is here to save the day

Between the skeleton outfit and the very naughty “Gossip Girl”, Arenas stole some of Dunne’s thunder — at least on Halloween.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress

Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos

Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win

Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game

Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion