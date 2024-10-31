Ex-LSU gymnast Elena Arenas skeleton leotard stunner would make Livvy Dunne jealous
Elena Arenas was Livvy Dunne’s teammate and was part of the LSU Lady Tigers’ first-ever gymnastics national championship.
She’s since retired and has seen Dunne become a viral sensation and influencer with posts like doing gymnastics in a drugstore for Jake Paul’s men’s brand, flaunting bootylicious poses in athleisure wear, and wearing a bikini after a jet-setting vacation with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Now, it’s Arenas’ turn to upstage Dunne. While Dunne wore super short shorts in an all-black sheer fit for Halloween, Arenas topped her with a stunning skeleton leotard costume with the caption, “spooky season is upon us 👻.”
The 23-year-old definitely wore the Halloween leotard well. The skeleton hands making a heart really grabs and pulls you in. Arenas clearly has stayed in great shape after leaving the sport.
Arenas stands only 5-foot-1 compared to Dunne’s 5-foot-6 build. She’s small but mighty.
Since “retiring” from gymnastics and graduating with a major in business, Arenas has shown off some other amazing looks, like her “rock climbing” photos:
Some glam photos:
And some more steamy ones:
Livvy Dunne gets the headlines, but Elena Arenas stole some of her thunder with her Halloween leotard.
