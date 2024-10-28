Livvy Dunne 'busy' training without glamor for LSU's national title defense
Livvy Dunne is taking time away from her busy influencer and girlfriend life to return to practice for the LSU Lady Tigers.
While the viral gymnast has been rocking short shorts in an all-black Halloween costume, and doing some gymnastics in a drugstore in an odd ad for Jake Paul’s men’s product line, the 22-year-old Dunne is back at it with her teammates training to defend the school’s first-ever national title.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne snaps tiny spandex shorts post-workout selfie in LSU gym
Dunne recently showed off a crazy gymnastics move after a jet-setting vacation with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes. Now, LSU Gymnastics snapped more photos of Dunne in a team setting on Instagram.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares cold tub selfie with LSU gymnastics teammates
Dunne will be in her fifth and final year of eligibility. She will join teammates like Aleah Finnegan, who clinched the national title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Dunne and her teammates want to flash some more fancy rings around next year, and she figures to play a key role this season. The season starts January 3 against the Iowa State Hawkeyes.
Until then, Dunne will no doubt be practicing between her glammed-up influencer photos and fabulous girlfriend life.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal