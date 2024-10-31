The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne’s seductive superhero fit is here to save the day

The LSU gymnast never misses with her fits, but her Wonder Woman Halloween costume sticks the landing.

Feb 2, 2024; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia \"Livvy\" Dunne receives a tiara after performing a floor routine against the the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Livvy Dunne is the heroine of this Halloween season, and her costume sticks the landing.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes 2024
Today, the LSU gymnast shared a series of photos getting ready for Halloween festivities, dressed as the iconic superhero, Wonder Woman.

Dunne wore a sleeveless red lowcut top, with short blue shorts with white stars, red boots, and gold bracelets with red stars. Her costume was complete with Wonder Woman’s signature crown.

This isn’t her first Halloween costume of spooky season. This past weekend, Dunne was partying it up, wearing a mysterious black outfit and dark wig, completing her ensemble with short shorts.

Earlier this week, Dunne was feeling sick and shared some sweet TikToks featuring her boyfriend Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes taking care of her. But it looks like she got better just in time to close out spooky season with a bang.

Skenes himself hasn’t posted a photo in costume yet, but we imaging he’s going to match Dunne’s festive energy.

Dunne is currently putting her superheroine strength to the test as she is gearing up for her fifth and final season as a member of LSU’s gymnastics team. 

Earlier this month, the defending national champions revealed their 2025 schedule, in which, they will kick off the season on January 3, facing off against Iowa State.

Livvy Dunne 2024
