Livvy Dunne rides on unreal Mardi Gras parade float with video of herself on it

The viral LSU gymnast not only made a splash as Grand Marshal of Endymion with her fit, but her float was spectacular as well.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne warms up against the Florida Gators.
LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne warms up against the Florida Gators. / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne certainly made quite the entrance for the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana, as Grand Marshal of Endymion with not only her outfit, but her crazy parade float.

Mardi Gras was in the air even for the gymnast starting on Friday. Before Saturday’s big parade, the LSU gymnastics team wore some fire Mardi Gras leotards that Dunne commented on.

Then she started Saturday off by showing off her unreal low-cut green gown and floral coat that would grab anyone’s attention, and is one of her best fits yet.

Video and photos rolled in of herself on the parade float with sister Julz Dunne. Livvy even had beads with her picture on them she was tossing out.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

But what stood out besides that green fit of hers, was the unreal parade float with a video screen on it looping images with her Lady Tigers profile on it.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She — and her float — was quite the hit. One fan posted all excited about Livvy throwing him some beads that she had a laugh about on Instagram.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Julz and Livvy made it on TV together on top of the float. The parade route ended up at the home of the New Orleans Saints at the Caesar’s Superdome, which was also home of Super Bowl LIX where Julz and Livvy were just at.

Livvy and Julz
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

This looked like so much more fun than the boring Super Bowl, and produced some amazing memories they will no doubt take with them as long as they live.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

