Livvy Dunne rides on unreal Mardi Gras parade float with video of herself on it
Livvy Dunne certainly made quite the entrance for the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana, as Grand Marshal of Endymion with not only her outfit, but her crazy parade float.
Mardi Gras was in the air even for the gymnast starting on Friday. Before Saturday’s big parade, the LSU gymnastics team wore some fire Mardi Gras leotards that Dunne commented on.
Then she started Saturday off by showing off her unreal low-cut green gown and floral coat that would grab anyone’s attention, and is one of her best fits yet.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz crushes ab-revealing, sheer lingerie top for Mardi Gras
Video and photos rolled in of herself on the parade float with sister Julz Dunne. Livvy even had beads with her picture on them she was tossing out.
But what stood out besides that green fit of hers, was the unreal parade float with a video screen on it looping images with her Lady Tigers profile on it.
She — and her float — was quite the hit. One fan posted all excited about Livvy throwing him some beads that she had a laugh about on Instagram.
Julz and Livvy made it on TV together on top of the float. The parade route ended up at the home of the New Orleans Saints at the Caesar’s Superdome, which was also home of Super Bowl LIX where Julz and Livvy were just at.
This looked like so much more fun than the boring Super Bowl, and produced some amazing memories they will no doubt take with them as long as they live.
