Livvy Dunne, sister Julz have giddy Super Bowl reaction despite rocking Chiefs colors
Livvy Dunne made a splash Super Bowl Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Lousiana, and did it with her sister Julz Dunne.
The viral LSU gymnast and influencer hit the town hard after enduring a five-hour bus ride to Tuscaloosa for the defending champion Lady Tigers’ win over the Crimson Tide where Livvy rocked a purple and black leotard stunner. Upon her arrival in The Big Easy, which about 80 miles from the LSU campus, Livvy rocked a Daisy Dukes fit posing with boyfriend Paul Skenes towering over her, and had an epic night partying with the likes of viral ring girl Sydney Thomas.
For Super Bowl LIX, Livvy rocked a red Kansas City Chiefs color crop top while with Skenes, and then took a picture with sister Julz Dunne from their suite. Julz also rocked Chiefs colors. Together, they had a giddy reaction to being at the game.
Livvy would comment on her older sister’s photos: “Some would say it was a lit crazy movie.”
The 22-year-old LIvvy just celebrated her sister Julz’s 24th earlier in the week by getting her a car as a gift and then rocking a bodysuit top and jeans for a night out.
It looks like they had a great time at an otherwise boring game despite their colors with the Philadelphia Eagles throttling the Chiefs.