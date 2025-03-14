The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne’s dark-brown hair before going blonde is shocking to see

The famous LSU gymnast and influencer looked a lot different before she fully bleached her hair.

Matt Ryan

LSU Gymnast Livvy Dunne prepares for her beam routine.
LSU Gymnast Livvy Dunne prepares for her beam routine. / @livvydunne/Instagram

Before Livvy Dunne was a famous NIL queen for LSU gymnastics, the viral influencer didn’t have her famous bombshell blonde hair.

Dunne has shown her transformation of what she looked like as a freshman on LSU gymnastics in 2019 to now in her fifth year in two photos. She was still blonde, however.

The 22 year old from New Jersey is in her final season with the Lady Tigers and enjoying every minute she can despite fighting through a knee injury. She even just dyed her hair ultra blonde before slaying some more selfies.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne lookalike Grand Canyon college basketball coach goes viral in photo

But that is now. When taking a look back at her dark-brown hair vs. her blonde hair, it’s truly shocking to see the difference.

The now:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

And blonde, but not as bleached blonde:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

To back then in 2019 with dark brown hair with blonde highlights:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexing LSU leotard gets photobombed by giddy teammates

Here’s Dunne in her senior year of high school.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Wow, that’s been a lot of bleach since then.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Her sister Julz Dunne stays with the darker brown hair, but you can still see the resemblance between the two.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne / Julz Dunne/Instagram

Will Livvy ever go back to her natural hair? She’s definitely famous as a blonde and even said “blondes have more fun.”

Thanks to social media, we can at least show Dunne without her famous blonde look and share it to the masses.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion