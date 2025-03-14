Livvy Dunne’s dark-brown hair before going blonde is shocking to see
Before Livvy Dunne was a famous NIL queen for LSU gymnastics, the viral influencer didn’t have her famous bombshell blonde hair.
Dunne has shown her transformation of what she looked like as a freshman on LSU gymnastics in 2019 to now in her fifth year in two photos. She was still blonde, however.
The 22 year old from New Jersey is in her final season with the Lady Tigers and enjoying every minute she can despite fighting through a knee injury. She even just dyed her hair ultra blonde before slaying some more selfies.
But that is now. When taking a look back at her dark-brown hair vs. her blonde hair, it’s truly shocking to see the difference.
The now:
And blonde, but not as bleached blonde:
To back then in 2019 with dark brown hair with blonde highlights:
Here’s Dunne in her senior year of high school.
Wow, that’s been a lot of bleach since then.
Her sister Julz Dunne stays with the darker brown hair, but you can still see the resemblance between the two.
Will Livvy ever go back to her natural hair? She’s definitely famous as a blonde and even said “blondes have more fun.”
Thanks to social media, we can at least show Dunne without her famous blonde look and share it to the masses.
