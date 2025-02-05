Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz stuns in black minidress for birthday night out
Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz Dunne had quite the 24th birthday celebration, and certainly dressed for the occasion.
A few days earlier, the viral LSU gymnast and influencer surprised her sister with an elite early birthday gift. After all, Julz is her No. 1 fan at Livvy’s meets with her stunning looks like her gold cowgirl LSU fit, and upstaging Livvy in an epic celebration photo.
Julz started her birthday off with an amazing T-shirt that certainly stole Livvy’s spotlight, then the two got their glam on with Livvy in a fire all-black body suit and jeans, and Julz wowing in her black minidress as they hit Nobu on Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Livvy Dunne's mom steals daughter's spotlight in adorable selfie together
As you can see, Julz loves to leave cheeky messages on her posts.
Livvy Dunne rocks LSU all-black leotard with three-word inspiration on the front
The two sisters would also share a bathroom sideways selfie together.
Julz’s posted snaps of the amazing sushi dinner they had as well at the famous restaurant.
It also shows off Livvy’s star power as it’s Super Bowl week in New Orleans with tons of people there and they got into Nobu.
Livvy is headed to Alabama next as the Lady Tigers gymnastics squad is facing off with the Crimson Tide on Friday. At least she got to celebrate what looked like an amazing night with her sister in their stunning fits.
