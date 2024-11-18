Livvy Dunne’s sick Steelers jacket fit she didn’t wear for big Ravens game
Livvy Dunne went viral at the Pittsburgh Steelers game with boyfriend Paul Skenes for her perfect game day fit. There was another Steelers look you didn’t see.
The LSU gymnast hopped aboard a private jet with the Pittsburgh Pirates ace and their giant dog Rioux to head to Steel City for the big showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday where she’d upstage him at Acrisure Stadium.
Dunne has being doing that a lot lately when her denim miniskirt and cowboy boots fit lit the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on fire where she made an appearance with Skenes for the LSU Tigers vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide game.
While Dunne rocked a never-before-seen all-black fit before the NFL game, she also had another Steelers look the crowd didn’t get to see. The 22 year old had a sick jacket she shared on her Snapchat only where she captioned it, “This jacket 😍.”
This jacket with Dunne in it = winning combination.
When she’s not at big sporting events, Dunne is working hard to help LSU gymnastics defend its first-ever national championship. She recently showed off some crazy whirling dervish twirls and a jaw-dropping “stretch” routine on the balance bar.
Until the season starts in January, Dunne will keep collecting her wins with her fit game.
