Livvy Dunne crushes on LSU teammate instead of boyfriend Paul Skenes

LSU gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne was crushing on her "galentine" Haleigh Bryant before the Tigers hit the mats at the PMAC and took down the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

To kick off the weekend, Livvy Dunne and the defending national champion LSU gymnastics team secured their biggest win of the season with the No. 2 Tigers knocking off the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, 198.050-197.675.

LSU's upset victory came in front of the third-largest crowd in PMAC history.

On Saturday, Livvy dropped a series of photos from Thursday night's meet in Baton Rouge, showing some behind-the-scenes looks at what went down before the Tigers hit the mats.

Livvy and All-American teammate Haleigh Bryant posed for an adorable kissy-face selfie, while Livvy also gifted her "galentine" a red rose for Valentine's Day.

Haleigh said, "Yes, I accept this rose."

The fifth-year senior scored a 9.950 on vault to help start the night strong, but many believed she deserved a 10 for the nearly flawless pass.

Ultimately, it was freshman Kailin Chio who really stole the show for LSU and lifted the team to victory.

Up next for Livvy and the Tigers is a trip to Memorial Coliseum in Lexington for another SEC showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats. The meet, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, will air on the SEC Network.

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

