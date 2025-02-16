Shirtless Paul Skenes has Livvy Dunne beaming in Florida ocean selfie
Livvy Dunne wasn’t able to be with boyfriend Paul Skenes on Valentine’s Day, but she was able to the see him after for a 24-hour Florida beach hang.
The viral LSU gymnast stayed behind on Friday for the the No. 2 Lady Tigers big home win over the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners where she slayed her sparkly leotards, then crushed on her Valentine for the day in teammate Haleigh Bryant.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in white leather miniskirt, knee-high black boots selfie
Skenes spent the MLB offseason hanging with Dunne and being upstaged by her like her low-cut blue dress that outshined his MLB awards night, and her Daisy Dukes and boots for the Super Bowl weekend. He wasn’t able to attend on Friday’s big meet because he had to report with pitchers and catchers for the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training. Dunne did send him an epic picture post for Valentine’s Day in a very “Ghost” move-like pottery scene going on between the two.
Over the weekend, Dunne flew out to see him — presumably on the private jet Skenes recently flexed holding her in his arms — in Siesta Key, Florida.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne reveals surprising celebrity she’s starstruck over meeting
While there, Dunne took a makeup-free selfie in a fire-red bikini, then posed with Skenes while in the ocean.
While Valentine’s Day for Skenes and Dunne was delayed, it sure looks like they made up for it with an epic time in Florida.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots