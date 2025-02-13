Livvy Dunne reveals stunning abs in crop-top, shorts ‘dog walking’ fit
If you’re Livvy Dunne you slay any fit, even if it’s just to take your white golden retriever Roux out for a walk.
The viral LSU gymnast just crushed Super Bowl LIX weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, with her Daisy Dukes and boots that she melted the internet with ring girl Sydney Thomas in, and attended the game rocking a red Kansas City Chiefs crop top while defending Taylor Swift from the boo birds.
With boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes reporting to camp for pitchers and catchers, Dunne showed off a stunning miniskirt and boots combo in the bedroom that will no doubt have him missing her. Her fit to walk her dog was just as sizzling. Dunne said on her Snapchat, “time to take my roux for a walk.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne overtakes Paul Skenes' couples photo in black miniskirt, knee-high boots
RELATED: Livvy Dunne makes history as first gymnast to hold Grand Marshal title at Mardi Gras
And walk she did. Dunne threw on a sheer shirt and some glasses while Roux found a fire hydrant to sniff.
The 22-year-old Dunne had a great start to the season with a crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener vs. Florida. She hopes to have as good of a day on Friday as her latest fits as she and the defending champion No. 2 Lady Tigers take on the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooner at LSU.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike