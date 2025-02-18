Livvy Dunne shows off insane flexibility with full-splits move in sizzling bodysuit
Livvy Dunne has some more free time on her hands than usual with boyfriend Paul Skenes back at spring training with the Pittsburgh Pirates. So she decided to do the splits in a fire fit on TikTok with her dog Roux by her side.
The 22-year-old LSU gymnast and her star pitcher boyfriend spent a lot of time together during the MLB offseason like when she upstaged him at his National League Rookie of the Year announcement in a fire-red dress, then outshined him in a low-cut blue one for his awards banquet in New York. She also crushed in some Daisy Dukes and boots with him over Super Bowl weekend.
After sending Skenes an epic Valentine’s Day post to him where they were having a “Ghost”-movie like pottery moment, Dunne flew out to see him for 24 hours in Florida where the two took an ocean selfie with Skenes shirtless and Dunne in a red bikini.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners after Oklahoma benching
Dunne is back at LSU training for Friday’s big SEC meet with the No. 3 Lady Tigers traveling to take on the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats. She brought Roux with her to the gym where she showed off the full splits in front of the white golden retriever.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne crushes on LSU teammate instead of boyfriend Paul Skenes
That’s quite impressive.
While Dunne was benched during last Friday’s big win over the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, she’s had quite the final year with a crucial score on the floor for the SEC opener vs. Florida, and showed off her skills with an insane double backflip move.
Maybe she can show off more of this move for Friday’s meet to impress the judges. Roux certainly looked impress.
