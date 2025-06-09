The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne wears a hot-pink crown on a gold thrown to upstage sister Julz beside her

The viral influencer and former LSU gymnast takes home the crown in this picture.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne and her older sister Julz Dunne love to try and upstage one another whether or not they mean to. This time, it was Livvy taking home the sisters crown with her fit.

Julz, 24, was Livvy’s No. 1 fan at LSU gymnastics meets, even stealing her thunder with her with a gold cowgirl fit in the crowd, and then in an epic celebration photo after a win.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

Livvy and Julz are pretty much inseparable as Julz runs a lot of Livvy’s social media empire. They’ve been in a lot of competitions lately to outdo each other at events like the Kentucky Oaks in Louisville, Kentucky, where they both wore pink dresses, and for a New York Knicks playoff game in their NY gear sitting courtside. Julz even recreated Livvy’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses on the beach in Florida.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz and Livvy at the Super Bowl / Julz Dunne/Instagram

The two just hit up Athlete Con 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and of course posed together.

Julz and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

But, the best photo came when the two sat on a gold throne together in their crowns with Livvy in a pink one and an all-black fit.

Julz and Livvy
Julz Dunne/Instagram

Well done by the Dunne sisters. While it’s not quite “The Iron Throne” they are sitting on, it’s another winning photo of them together. Livvy, though, with her fit takes home the crown on this one.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

