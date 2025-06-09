Livvy Dunne wears a hot-pink crown on a gold thrown to upstage sister Julz beside her
Livvy Dunne and her older sister Julz Dunne love to try and upstage one another whether or not they mean to. This time, it was Livvy taking home the sisters crown with her fit.
Julz, 24, was Livvy’s No. 1 fan at LSU gymnastics meets, even stealing her thunder with her with a gold cowgirl fit in the crowd, and then in an epic celebration photo after a win.
Livvy and Julz are pretty much inseparable as Julz runs a lot of Livvy’s social media empire. They’ve been in a lot of competitions lately to outdo each other at events like the Kentucky Oaks in Louisville, Kentucky, where they both wore pink dresses, and for a New York Knicks playoff game in their NY gear sitting courtside. Julz even recreated Livvy’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses on the beach in Florida.
The two just hit up Athlete Con 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and of course posed together.
But, the best photo came when the two sat on a gold throne together in their crowns with Livvy in a pink one and an all-black fit.
Well done by the Dunne sisters. While it’s not quite “The Iron Throne” they are sitting on, it’s another winning photo of them together. Livvy, though, with her fit takes home the crown on this one.
