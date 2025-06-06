Livvy Dunne goes full 'Jersey Shore' in leopard-print top, jean skirt back home
Livvy Dunne has been all over the place lately whether it’s for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shows, or to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch. Now, she’s back home in New Jersey while dropping yet another stunning fit.
The 22-year-old retired from college athletics after her fifth year at LSU that ended with her unfortunately injured, but she still created a lot of memories like her cowboy hat fit for the NCAA Championships in Texas, and her final leotard slay, and her “officially retired” dress for a night out with her Lady Tigers teammates.
She also impressed in her red carpet dress next to fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles for SI Swimsuit in New York, and then went viral for her bikini split-pose on the runway for Swim Week in Miami.
When she wasn’t modeling, she was in girlfriend mode where she went with some eye-catching pants with sister Julz Dunne to watch Skenes pitch vs. the New York Mets, and flexed a custom Skenes fit while cheering him on vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, and flexed a patriotic bikini from the pool on his road trop vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Now, as summer is about to kick off, Dunne is bringing the heat to the Jersey Shore like she’s on the MTV hit with her latest look in leopard-print. She wrote on Instagram, “jersey shore we’re so back 🐆.”
Livvy is livin’ it up. Look out Jersey Shore, there’s a new star in town.
The only question is where will Livvy Dunne pop up next? Stay tuned.
