Livvy Dunne goes full 'Jersey Shore' in leopard-print top, jean skirt back home

The SI Swimsuit model and former LSU gymnast returns to New Jersey with a stunning fit.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel Where: New York, New York.
Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel Where: New York, New York.

Livvy Dunne has been all over the place lately whether it’s for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shows, or to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch. Now, she’s back home in New Jersey while dropping yet another stunning fit.

The 22-year-old retired from college athletics after her fifth year at LSU that ended with her unfortunately injured, but she still created a lot of memories like her cowboy hat fit for the NCAA Championships in Texas, and her final leotard slay, and her “officially retired” dress for a night out with her Lady Tigers teammates.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne gives 6-foot-6 Paul Skenes most inaccurate boyfriend nickname

She also impressed in her red carpet dress next to fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles for SI Swimsuit in New York, and then went viral for her bikini split-pose on the runway for Swim Week in Miami.

Livvy Dunne
Dunne in Miami for Swim Week. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

When she wasn’t modeling, she was in girlfriend mode where she went with some eye-catching pants with sister Julz Dunne to watch Skenes pitch vs. the New York Mets, and flexed a custom Skenes fit while cheering him on vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, and flexed a patriotic bikini from the pool on his road trop vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RELATED: Julz Dunne upstages sister Livvy with beer-guzzling Paul Skenes birthday post

Now, as summer is about to kick off, Dunne is bringing the heat to the Jersey Shore like she’s on the MTV hit with her latest look in leopard-print. She wrote on Instagram, “jersey shore we’re so back 🐆.”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Livvy is livin’ it up. Look out Jersey Shore, there’s a new star in town.

The only question is where will Livvy Dunne pop up next? Stay tuned.

Livvy Dunne
Dunne in Miami. / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

