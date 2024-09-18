Loreal Sarkisian stuns in lingerie corset top, stylish gray suit fit
The Texas Longhorns are the hottest team right now in college football, moving up to No. 1 in the Associated Press rankings this week. The only thing hotter for Texas right now might be Loreal Sarkisian.
Coach Steve Sarkisian has Loreal to thank for his viral pregame fit a week ago, but it was 38-year-old who stole the show as the First Lady of Texas football with her stunning look for the season opener.
Loreal, clearly is dedicated to her modeling and fashion career. Her latest outfit that she posted on Instagram is truly a shocker. Make sure to scroll through the photos and watch the video.
RELATED: Angel Reese dons dramatic new hairdo, sporty tennis WNBA pregame fit
That is definitely business in the front and party in the front all at the same time. It’s sophisticated and classy, yet has the bad girl element. It 100 percent works for Loreal.
RELATED: Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Besides being a stylist, Loreal is a former collegiate track star. She even tried out for the Olympics in 2012.
Back in July, Steve and Loreal announced on social media that they had filed for divorce after four years of marriage and were amicably separating. During an interview on ESPN before playing Michigan on September 7, Steve admitted they were still living together and she’s his stylist:
“You know I got one at home,” said Sarkisian. “She does a great job coordinating it, so I’m pretty fortunate.”
We don’t know if this means they are resolving their marital issues, or just staying really close. Regardless of their situation at home, both continue to turn Texas football into a hot commodity.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Naturale: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free again, posts epic selfie catching some sun
Plus one: Caitlin Clark excitedly reacts to boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s new gig
Plus another: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens gets best dressed approval
Storming in: Gabby Williams wows in midriff, boots WNBA pregame fit masterpiece
Ouch!: Irene Aldana shows aftermath of worst UFC cut ever, puts on makeup