Loreal Sarkisian excited for 'cozy' oversized fit for Texas football season
Loreal Sarkisian is locked in and relaxed.
Today, the First Lady of Texas Football took to her Instagram page to show off a breezy new outfit. In a new video, Loreal proudly rings in “#OversizedSeason,” wearing a large white button-down top and flowing black pants. Her outfit is complete with a black purse studded with white pearls. And of course, she can’t forget her favorites — high heel shoes.
Many of us Texans know that fall doesn’t actually begin until November, and Loreal did not waste any time getting comfortable. In the video, she drinks some hot cocoa and munches on a pastry.
As evidenced by her several “sweater weather” Instagram Stories, this part of the year is Loreal’s favorite. Earlier today, she shared on her story that she is “craving cozy fashions And cups of hot cocoa,” while noting her “mom still makes the best.”
The Texas Longhorns are currently in a bye week, and while Loreal has been showing out every week with next-level outfits, we’re imagine she’s looking forward to enjoying a quick break.
As for the Longhorns, the team is having a promising season as the currently sit at 7-1.
The Longhorns’ season resumes on Saturday, Nov. 9, when they take on the Florida Gators.
