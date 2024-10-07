Loreal Sarkisian drops 12 stunning fit looks from Fashion Month
Loreal Sarkisian is back from an epic fashion trip to Europe for Fashion Month and is showing off all her stunning looks.
Sarkisian, who is known as “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, hit up London, Milan, and Paris and wore some of the best designer fits in the world. While on the trip she posted crazy looks like thisjeweled platform heels and minidress combo, and a sheer, all-black bodysuit. Upon returning to the U.S., Loreal went makeup-free for the world to see while she went to her favorite day spa in Austin.
Over the weekend, Loreal took to Instagram to show off all the best of her fashion trip.
Loreal can do no wrong with any of these extravagant looks.
She also took the time to express her thanks for being part of Fashion Week and modeling for top designers, leaving her “inspired” as a stylist.
Loreal still has that athletic build. She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. She was named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. Loreal was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
While the couple jointly filed for divorce in July after four years of marriage, it seems Loreal and Steve are amicably working on things as she’s still in Austin and has attended at least one football game this season.
Will Loreal be at this weekend’s game in Dallas vs. the Oklahoma Sooners, or the titanic matchup at home vs the Georgia Bulldogs on October 19? If she does show, you know she will be wearing something worth talking about.
