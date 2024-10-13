Loreal Sarkisian tags Steve Sarkisian in ‘best birthday gift’
It was Red River Rivalry day on Saturday for the Texas Longhorns vs. the Oklahoma Sooners. It was also Loreal Sarkisian’s birthday.
While No. 1 Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian dominated the Sooners 34-3, “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to Steve was dropping another birthday fit smash in an all-white stunner after a week of fashion celebrations for Loreal.
Loreal, now 39, returned to Austin, Texas, after a European trip for Fashion Month where she was seen in London and Paris crushing in outfits like this corset top and suit and theseinsane jeweled platform heels and minidress combo.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian goes makeup-free casual in Texas return after Paris trip
Despite the couple jointly filing for divorce this summer, Loreal the stylist was the inspiration behind Steve’s viral pregame fit for the Longhorns’ big game against the Michigan Wolverines earlier in September.
After Texas’ big win at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in the 120th meeting of the teams, Steve and the Longhorns secured the coveted Golden Hat Trophy. Loreal posted video of the trophy and tagged Steve wearing it and captioned it, “The Best Birthday Gift” with the Hook ‘Em Horns sign.
While we don’t know if the couple of four years of marriage is working things out or living amicably together, we do know she still cares about Texas football. Loreal was seen at the home opener earlier this season.
Will Loreal attend the massive showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs next week in Austin? If so, she will no doubt bring home the win with her fit game at age 39.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bon voyage: Livvy Dunne drops highly anticipated final LSU glam photos
What a change: Livvy Dunne’s amazing transformation from freshman to A-list star
Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
His Airness: Michael Jordan debuts custom private plane with insane price tag
Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes