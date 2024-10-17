Loreal Sarkisian scintillates in jean minidresses, high-end kicks galore
Loreal Sarkisian is really starting to slay year 39.
Known as “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to Steve Sarkisian, the fashion stylist and model started her last year in her 30s off with a bit of a fumble, but is now coming on as hot as the No. 1 football team in the country is.
Loreal just celebrated her birthday week with the ultimate all-white fit, but then had to overcome a major fashion mistake for her actual birthday, and turned a Texas-sized error into a stunning fit.
Her latest look is one of her best yet. Loreal rocks a jean minidresses, some really high-end kicks, and some very expensive designer purses to accessorize it all together.
Those pink Gucci tennis shoes are definitely a nice touch.
Loreal knows what she’s doing as a stylist as well. After all, she was the woman behind Steve’s viral blazer.
Besides looking fabulous and helping Steve shine, Loreal was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. She was named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. She was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
Maybe Loreal will show up for the massive No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs showdown on Saturday in Austin. Can she get those Gucci kicks in burnt orange?
